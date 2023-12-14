Santa Claus Granted Official Permission To Enter Irish Airspace On Christmas Eve

Irish PM Leo Varadkar stated that Santa Claus has been permitted to fly into Irish airspace

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has permitted Santa Claus to enter Irish airspace on Christmas Eve, Sky News reported. Speaking to the party members at the Irish Dail, Mr Varadkar stated that Santa Claus has been permitted to fly into Irish airspace. Santa is expected to enter Irish airspace from the west late on December 24 or in the early hours of December 25, local time.

''I would like to confirm that Santa Claus has permission to enter Irish airspace and to cross our borders on December 24 through December 25th. And I would like to thank the IAA [Irish Aviation Authority], Department of Agriculture, and the Revenue Commissioners for allowing the necessary exemptions to occur," Mr Varadkar said on December 13.

The IAA later said on X, ''We can confirm all appropriate permissions have been given for the most important flight in the Irish aviation calendar. #santa #christmas. All the best to Santa, the reindeers, and the good people @AirNav_Ireland who will guide the crew into Irish airspace on Christmas eve.''

Dublin Airport also shared that it is ready and set for Santa's arrival.

''We're ready for Santa too! Flight operations at Dublin Airport will cease on Christmas Eve after the last flight arrives at around 23.00, ensuring the air space is fully clear for the arrival of Santa's sleigh after midnight,'' Dublin Airport said.

We're ready for Santa too! Flight operations at Dublin Airport will cease on Christmas Eve after the last flight arrives at around 23.00, ensuring the air space is fully clear for the arrival of Santa's sleigh after midnight. 🎅 https://t.co/EmvJnz6Ep9 — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) December 13, 2023

However, it remains to be seen what kind of weather Santa Claus will be flying in over Ireland during Christmas.

In its weather forecast for the week of December 18 through December 24, Met Eireann, the Irish meteorological service, said, ''Weather conditions will be mixed with drier than average conditions forecast in the east and south of the country whilst wetter than normal conditions are predicted across the west and north. Mean air temperatures are expected to be slightly above normal overall, but temporary cold incursions from the north and west are possible at times.''



