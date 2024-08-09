Samsung Recalls 1 Million Stoves In US After Accidental Fires

The Samsung stoves have been involved "in approximately 250 fires", said a report (Representational)

Samsung is recalling more than one million electric stoves in the United States following reports of accidental fires that injured 40 people and killed pets, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission said Friday.

Owners of one of the 30 models affected by the voluntary recall are advised to contact Samsung for free replacement knob locks or covers, according to the commission's statement.

More than 1.1 million slide-in electric ranges sold between 2013 and 2024 fall under the recall.

Samsung said the announcement was issued due to reports the knobs could be accidentally activated by people or pets bumping into them. The company did not mention fires or pet deaths in its press release.

According to the safety commission, the Samsung stoves have been involved "in approximately 250 fires," which led to about 40 injuries, eight of which required medical attention.

The commission said there were also reports of seven fires involving pet deaths and 18 instances of "extensive property damage".

People continuing to use the recalled models were cautioned to keep children and pets away from the front-range knobs, and to check them before going to bed.

The South Korean electronics and appliances manufacturer said "consumers may continue to use their slide-in electric ranges while awaiting their set of free knob locks or covers."

Samsung's safety reputation suffered a major blow from a worldwide recall of its flagship Galaxy Note 7 smartphone over exploding batteries in 2016, which cost the company billions of dollars.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)