Samsung Electronics Reports 96% Drop In Q2 Profit As Chip Glut Persists

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd reported a likely 96% plunge in second-quarter operating profit on Friday, as an ongoing chip glut drives large losses in the tech giant's key business despite a supply cut.

The world's largest memory chip and smartphone maker estimated its operating profit fell to 600 billion won ($458.83 million) in April-June, from 14.1 trillion won a year earlier in a short preliminary earnings statement.

