Salman Rushdie's Attacker Pleads Not Guilty To Attempted Murder

The suspected attacker of Salman Rushdie pleaded not guilty on Thursday to attempted murder and assault charges at a court hearing in upstate New York.

Speaking through his lawyer, Hadi Matar, 24, reiterated his plea of not guilty to charges he faces for allegedly storming the stage at a literary event last week and stabbing the British novelist several times in the neck and abdomen.

The judge ordered he remain detained without bail.

