Salman Rushdie Off Ventilator After Stabbing, Attacker Pleads 'Not Guilty'

Salman Rushdie's agent, Andrew Wylie, confirmed that the author was taken off the ventilator and could be able to talk, without giving further details, according to the Washington Post.

Hadi Matar, the 24-year-old man accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie, pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault charges in what a prosecutor called a "preplanned" crime.

The attack was met with shock and outrage from much of the world. US President Joe Biden condemned the "vicious attack" on Salman Rushdie, and said the writer stands for essential and universal ideals -- truth, courage and resilience. "I am grateful to the first responders and the brave individuals who jumped into action to render aid to Rushdie and subdue the attacker," President Biden said.

Mr Rushdie was stabbed in the neck and abdomen by the suspect at the Chautauqua Institution near New York City. A preliminary review of Matar's social media showed him to be sympathetic to "Shia extremism" and the causes of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC).