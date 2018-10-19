79-Year-Old French Man Lived With Father's Mummified Body For 10 Years

A police source said the gruesome discovery three days after the son's death in Saint-Quentin in northeastern France last month.

October 19, 2018
A cousin of the dead man "found the mummified body of the father" (Representational)

Saint-Quentin, France: 

French police have found the mummified body of a man who died a decade ago in the flat of his deceased 79-year-old son, the police said on Thursday.

A cousin of the dead man went to clear the flat "and found the mummified body of the father under a sheet. The man had been dead for 10 years," the source said.

Both men died of natural causes.



