'Sad Day For America': Trump Slams US Election Conspiracy Charges

Donald Trump on Thursday pleaded not guilty to charges he tried to overturn US election in 2020.

Donald Trump on Thursday slammed election conspiracy charges brought against him in a Washington court, saying he was a victim of "persecution of a political opponent" after he pleaded not guilty.

The former US president, who is the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, told reporters it was a "very sad day for America" before he boarded his airplane following the brief court hearing in the US capital.

