Ocean Liner, Once World's Fastest, Sinks After 70 Years. Here's Why

The S.S. United States, which was once the fastest ocean liner in the world, was sunk off the coast of Destin, Florida, on Wednesday, November 11. The ship was taken around 180 feet below the sea. It will now become an artificial reef, which is expected to be the world's largest.

The S.S. United States was once known for its speed, luxury and strength. Designer William Francis Gibbs was so confident about the ship that he often said, "You can't set her on fire, you can't sink her, and you can't catch her," according to the NY Times. But now after 70 years, the ship has finally reached the bottom of the ocean.

The ship made history in July 1952 when it set a record during its first round trip across the Atlantic Ocean. It became the fastest ship to cross the Atlantic, and the record still stands today. Its top speed was kept a secret during the Cold War.

During the 1950s and 1960s, the ship carried passengers between New York and Europe. It had music performances, cocktail lounges and other luxury facilities.

Many famous personalities travelled on the ship, including Marilyn Monroe, Walt Disney, Duke Ellington and Princess Grace. The Mona Lisa painting was also among its famous passengers when it travelled to the United States in 1963.

As air travel became more popular, fewer people started travelling by ship. So, the S.S. United States was taken out of service in 1969 and it remained parked at a dock in Philadelphia for several decades.

Then, a non-profit group known as the SS United States Conservancy tried to find a new use for the ship. It wanted to turn it into a hotel, entertainment centre or another business space.

The ship was asked to leave its Philadelphia dock in 2024. The group could not find another place to keep it. So, it then decided to turn that ship into an artificial reef. In 2024, Okaloosa County in Florida bought the ship for $1 million. The project was led by Alex Fogg, the county's natural resources chief.

The ship left Philadelphia in February 2025. Moving such a large vessel was not easy. So, the US Coast Guard first had to make sure that it could be safely towed without sinking or causing an accident.

When Captain Kate Higgins-Bloom handed Fogg the permission document, he said, “I'm literally going to frame this.” The ship was then taken to a shipyard in Mobile, Alabama, for further preparation.

S.S. United States needed months of cleaning and preparation before it could be taken underwater. Its old fuel tanks had to be emptied. Workers removed electrical wires, glass, pipes and other materials that could hurt divers or trap them inside the ship.

The work was handled by Coleen Marine, a company run by Coleen O'Malley and her husband, Tim Mullane. The couple said they had intentionally sunk around 140 ships during their careers. O'Malley said, "Every ship is different, but every ship is the same."

After years of planning and preparation, the ship was finally ready to be sunk off the Florida coast. The process began around 1 pm on Wednesday.

Before the sinking, Fogg said, "I really don't know how I'm going to feel. Right now it's kind of surreal." He called the sinking "the most honorable next chapter." He also planned to become the first person to dive down to the S.S. United States after it settled on the ocean floor.

S.S. United States will now join several other sunken vessels off the coast of Destin. The area already has old World War II ships, tugboats, a casino ship, a paddle-wheel boat and a military training ship.