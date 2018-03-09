S Korea Poised To Make "Major Announcement In Coming Hours": Donald Trump Donald Trump said the announcement would be made at 7:00 pm (0000 GMT) but did not give more detail.

Donald Trump made an impromptu visit to the White House briefing room to make the announcement. Washington: US President Donald Trump said South Korea will make a "major" announcement in the coming hours, making an impromptu visit to the White House briefing room Thursday.



Trump said the announcement would be made at 7:00 pm (0000 GMT) but did not give more detail.





His comments came after South Korean National Security Advisor Chung Eui-yong visited Washington to brief US allies about recent landmark talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang.





South Korea announced Tuesday that the North had stated there was "no reason" to hold on to its nuclear weapons "if military threats towards the North are cleared and the security of its regime is guaranteed".





The North is open to "frank" talks with the United States on denuclearization and would suspend missile and nuclear tests while dialogue was under way, Chung said after returning from a meeting in Pyongyang with Kim.



President Donald Trump welcomed the offer as "very positive."



However his Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats told Congress he was "quite skeptical" and Vice President Mike Pence said the US position towards North Korea would not change "until we see credible, verifiable, and concrete steps toward denuclearization."



