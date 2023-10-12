Ryanair Airline's Witty Response To Passenger's Complaint Wins Internet

Internet described the response by Ryanair as "savage"

European budget airline Ryanair is known for its savage responses to complaints. On Wednesday, an X user posted a picture of a line of passengers boarding the aircraft using narrow stairs. The traveller wrote, "Ryanair I will bring my own stairs next time."

However, the post on X, formerly Twitter, left netizens confused about what they were actually complaining about. A user wrote, "What's this guy even complaining about? I'm looking at stairs".

See the post here:

@Ryanair I will bring my own stairs next time 🙄 pic.twitter.com/9pTnlU2e1T — ToldYouThusly 🇮🇳 (@ToldYouThusly) October 11, 2023

Ryanair responded to the tweet in a cheeky manner. The airline wrote, "Bring your own plane next time too."

bring your own plane next time too https://t.co/CH6uzqsS5j — Ryanair (@Ryanair) October 11, 2023

Ryanair's response soon went viral and gathered nearly 29 million views and a barrage of comments and many described the response as "savage" by the netizens.

"Ladies and gentlemen... our winner is @Ryanair", a user wrote on X.

"I love the sass. You get what you paid for," another user commented.

"This is wrong to say to a customer who was obviously just kidding and you went below the belt to roast him," the third user wrote.

"Handler was like "been waiting for this moment my whole life," the fourth user commented.

"Ryanair's success is built on cost efficiency, revenue diversification, and a focus on providing affordable travel options for customers while charging extra for various add-ons and services," the fifth user commented.

Earlier, A woman travelling from Ryanair in Europe shelled out extra money for what she thought would be a window seat. But unfortunately, her seat didn't have any windows.

The infuriated passenger tweeted a picture of the seat she got on the flight. The passenger, Martaverse, along with the picture wrote, "Seriously @Ryanair I paid for the window seat."

On this, the airline responded to the passenger with the same picture but encircled the small circular glass opening they had on their emergency door, justifying that they did offer a window seat to the passenger.



