Russia's Ukraine Advance Accelerated In Spring, Data Study Finds

Russia's military advance in Ukraine picked up speed in the spring after slowing down over the winter, according to AFP's analysis of data from US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

The Russian army took 507 square kilometres in May 2025, against 379 square kilometres in April and 240 square kilometres in March.

In May 2025, the Russian advance was focused again on the eastern Donetsk region, which accounted for nearly 400 square kilometres. Ukrainian troops did not recapture any territory in May.

Over the past 12 months Russian troops have advanced in Ukraine, which has not managed to retake lost territory.

From June 2024 to May 2025, Russia gained a total of 5,107 square kilometres (less than one percent of Ukrainian territory before the war), while Ukrainian forces only regained 85 square kilometres.

At the end of May Russia controlled either wholly or partially nearly 19 percent of Ukrainian territory before the war, including Crimea and Donbass.

In the spring of 2024, Russia's advance also gathered speed, with Moscow's troops taking 449 square kilometres in May, after 111 square kilometres in April, and 50 square kilometres in March.

