Russian president also added that he has also invited Donald Trump to visit Moscow. (File)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he had invited US leader Donald Trump to visit Moscow and was ready to travel to Washington for a new summit.

"I am ready to go to Washington," Putin told reporters after a summit of the leaders of the BRICS group -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- in Johannesburg, adding he had also invited Trump to visit Moscow.