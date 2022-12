Putin will visit Minsk, the capital of Belarus for the talks. (File)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Belarus on Monday for talks with his counterpart and ally Alexander Lukashenko.

Lukashenko's office said Friday the pair will hold talks at the Independence Palace in the Belarus capital Minsk during Putin's "working visit".



