Russia's 'Playing With Fire' Warning To West Over F-16 Jets For Ukraine

Russia's top diplomat warned Sunday that Western nations were "playing with fire" by agreeing to provide Ukraine with US-made F-16 fighter jets, calling it "an unacceptable escalation" of the conflict.

"It's playing with fire, without a doubt," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an excerpt from a Russian TV interview posted on social media, denouncing an attempt to "weaken Russia" by "Washington, London and their satellites in the EU".

