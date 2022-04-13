Russian Troops Shoot 7 People Dead In Ukrainian Village, Say Prosecutors

Russia-Ukraine War: Six men and one woman were allegedly shot dead by Russian troops. (File)

Russian troops shot dead six men and one woman in a home in a village near the frontline in southern Ukraine and then blew up the building to hide the evidence, Ukrainian prosecutors said on Wednesday.

"On April 12 in the village of Pravdyne, Russian soldiers shot dead six men and one woman in a residential home. After this, intending to hide their crime, the occupiers blew up the building with the bodies," prosecutors said in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)