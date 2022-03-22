Russian Troops Kidnapped 3 Israelis In Occupied Melitopol, Claims Ukraine

Mikhail Kumok was described as a "publisher" and company owner, according to Ukrainian Deputy PM.

Kyiv:

The Ukraine government accused Russian troops of kidnapping three Israelis in the southeastern town of Melitopol, which they have occupied.

"Today in Melitopol, the Russian occupiers kidnapped three Israeli citizens; Tatiana Kumok and her parents Vera et Mikhail Kumok", Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, in comments posted on Facebook.

Mikhail Kumok was described as a "publisher" and company owner.

The Ukrainian authorities published no further details.

