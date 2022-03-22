Russian Troops Kidnapped 3 Israelis In Occupied Melitopol, Claims Ukraine

Mikhail Kumok was described as a "publisher" and company owner, according to Ukrainian Deputy PM.

The Ukraine government accused Russian troops of kidnapping three Israelis in the southeastern town of Melitopol, which they have occupied.

"Today in Melitopol, the Russian occupiers kidnapped three Israeli citizens; Tatiana Kumok and her parents Vera et Mikhail Kumok", Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said, in comments posted on Facebook.

Mikhail Kumok was described as a "publisher" and company owner.

The Ukrainian authorities published no further details.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)