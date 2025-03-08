Russian Teacher Caught Watching Porn In Class, Unaware It Was Displayed On Board

A shocking incident occurred at a Russian school when a 62 years old teacher was caught watching pornography during a physics class. Footage recorded by students on their phones showed the teacher watching an explicit video on his laptop, which was connected to the main screen.

The incident involved a class of 13- and 14-year-old students, who were exposed to the explicit content. Some students recorded the incident, while others attempted to ignore it.

The school authorities have not commented on the incident, but an investigation is likely to be conducted.

According to The Metro, it went viral in Russia, but the school in oil-rich Bashkortostan has so far refused to suspend the staff member, despite angry complaints from disgusted parents.

The 'respected' teacher, named Razif Nurgaliev and believed to be 62, has been at the school in Tashkinovo village, near Neftekamsk city, for around 40 years.

Female head Rudania Burkhanova told Pod'em media she had talked to the children and their parents but denied reports in Russia that she had suspended the long-serving teacher.

'An internal investigation is underway,' she said. This happened only yesterday, and it spread today. Accordingly, today we are working on how this happened and what it is.

'Measures will be taken after we find out what happened.

'Today, his lessons have already ended, and tomorrow we have a day off, so suspension is not required for now.

'There were no complaints before this. The man worked at this school for 40 years.'

She said: 'A review is currently underway. Comments will come later.

'I need to hear both sides. I have already talked to the children and the parents, and I will talk to the teacher. Only after I hear both sides will I make a decision. No comments yet.'