Russian Plane Engine Catches Fire In Turkey, All 95 Passengers Evacuated

The engine of a Russian-made passenger plane caught fire after landing at southern Turkey's Antalya Airport on Sunday, the Turkish transport ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said landings at the airport were suspended until 0300 local time (0000 GMT) while authorities towed the plane from the runway.

All 89 passengers and six crew were safely evacuated from the Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger plane that had come from the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi, the ministry said.

A video shared on social media by Airport Haber news website showed emergency units responding at the site of the fire, with flames and smoke coming out of the aircraft's engine.

Videos shared by the transport ministry following the incident showed the aircraft with fire extinguishing foam underneath as firefighters continued to spray the left-side engine to cool it down.

According to the Antalya Airport website, an Azimuth Airlines plane from Sochi landed at 1825 GMT.

