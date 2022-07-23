Russian Missiles Strike Ukraine's Odessa Port, Key To Grain Deal

Ukraine said Russian missiles had struck the Odessa port, a key Black Sea terminal.

Ukraine said Saturday that Russian missiles had struck the Odessa port, a key Black Sea terminal, one day after Moscow and Kyiv penned a deal to resume grain exports blocked by the war.

"The enemy attacked the Odessa sea port with Kalibr cruise missiles. Two of the missiles were shot down by air defences. Two hit port infrastructure," Sergiy Bratchuk, a representative of the Odessa region said in a statement on social media.

