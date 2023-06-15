Russian Forces Down 9 Drones Over Crimea

"Six devices were shot down by air-defence forces" said Governor Aksionov. (Representational)

Russian forces have downed nine drones over the Crimean peninsula, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014, its Moscow-installed governor Sergei Aksionov said Thursday.

"Last night and this morning, nine drones were detected above Republic of Crimea territory," Sergei Aksionov said on Telegram.

"Six devices were shot down by air-defence forces" while three others were "deactivated" before hitting the ground, he said, adding that there were no victims.

However, one of the drones exploded in a village in the centre of the peninsula, breaking windows in several homes, he said.

Drone attacks in Crimea, whose annexation by Moscow has not been recognised by the international community, have increased in recent weeks as Ukraine pursues a counter-offensive against Russian forces.

Kyiv has repeatedly said it plans to take back Crimea.

