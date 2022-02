Russian forces broke through on Thursday into the north of the Kyiv region, border guards said

Russian forces broke through on Thursday into the north of the Kyiv region, Ukraine's border guards said, staging an attack with Grad missiles on government positions.

An AFP reporter in the northern part of Ukraine's capital also saw several low-flying helicopters flying toward the city, amid reports that an airfield was under attack.

