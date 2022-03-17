West Demands UN Emergency Meeting On Humanitarian Crisis In Ukraine Today

"Russia's illegal war on Ukraine is a threat to us all," said British diplomat.

The United Kingdom, United States, Albania, France, Norway and Ireland have requested an emergency UN Security Council meeting Thursday because of the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ukraine, diplomatic sources said.

"Russia is committing war crimes and targeting civilians," the British diplomatic mission to the UN said Wednesday on its Twitter account. "Russia's illegal war on Ukraine is a threat to us all."

