Russia, Ukraine Were Set For Ceasefire Talks In Doha. Then A Shock Assault

Ukraine's sudden incursion into Kursk threw these plans into disarray.

Ukraine and Russia were on the brink of engaging in indirect ceasefire negotiations in Qatar's Doha this month. The discussions, mediated by Qatar, aimed at halting the destructive strikes on energy and power infrastructure that have plagued both countries since the conflict began. However, a diplomatic breakthrough, which could have marked de-escalation in the ongoing war, was derailed by Ukraine's surprise ground offensive in Russia's western Kursk region, the Washington Post reported.

According to the report, both Kyiv and Moscow had signalled their willingness to negotiate an agreement that would stop the relentless attacks on their respective energy grids - an issue that has caused widespread suffering and economic turmoil on both sides.

However, Ukraine's sudden incursion into Kursk, a strategic region where Kyiv has been intensifying its military operations, threw these plans into disarray. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on Saturday that his forces were consolidating their positions in Kursk, which has been a focal point of Ukrainian military efforts for over 11 days. This offensive, intended to disrupt Russian supply routes and troop movements, coincided with Moscow's accusations that Ukraine had destroyed a key bridge in the area.

The report claimed that a diplomat briefed on the situation noted that Russian officials viewed the incursion as an "escalation" and postponed their meeting with Qatari mediators. While the Russian delegation did not officially cancel the talks, they requested more time to reassess their position. In response Qatar decided to delay the summit.

There have been previous attempts at diplomacy, including secret talks in Istanbul and the United Nations but they ultimately collapsed due to continued military aggression from both sides.