'Substantial Discussion': US, China Hold Talks On Ukraine War

The meeting between American and Chinese officials took place on Monday.

High-level US and Chinese officials engaged Monday in "substantial discussion" on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the White House said after talks held in Rome between the two superpowers.



US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Yang Jiechi, the Chinese Communist Party's chief diplomat, did not address reporters after their meeting in a hotel.



The White House said the two officials also "underscored the importance of maintaining open lines of communication between the United States and China."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)