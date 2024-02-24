Satellite Pics Show Ukraine's Devastation 2 Years Since War With Russia

The Russia-Ukraine war has entered its third year.

As Ukraine marks the grim milestone of two years in a devastating conflict with Russia, the prospects for peace appear bleak. The war-torn landscape, depicted vividly in satellite images, tells a tale of widespread destruction inflicted by Russia's relentless bombing campaign.

Despite initial setbacks for Russian President Vladimir Putin in the winter of 2022, recent developments indicate a resurgence of Moscow's military ambitions. The once-hopeful signs of negotiation seem distant, with Putin's recent remarks suggesting that any talks would be on Moscow's own terms, leaving little room for compromise.

The relentless bombardment was a single terrorising event in a Russian offensive that recently resulted in the capture of the war-torn industrial center of Avdiivka by Vladimir Putin's forces, situated 30 kilometers (20 miles) to the east.

The town of Avdiivka recently captured by Russian forces in eastern Ukraine has seen some of the most intense fighting of the war. The image on the right shows black scorched marks across the length and breadth of the town, indicating widespread bombing of civilian and other areas. High-res pic here

Russia declared complete control over Avdiivka following Ukraine's withdrawal. Moscow acknowledged the presence of Ukrainian troops still entrenched in a sprawling Soviet-era coke plant, marking the aftermath of one of the war's most intense battles.

"Measures are being taken to completely clear the town of militants and to block Ukrainian units that have left the town and are entrenched at the Avdiivka Coke and Chemical Plant," Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said recently.

In the vicinity of Avdiivka, specifically near the village of Progres, Ukrainian troops are actively constructing new defensive lines. These fortified positions will serve as the latest obstacle for Russian forces as they attempt to breach the Ukrainian defenses.

Russia has declared complete control over Avdiivka following Ukraine's withdrawal. Before-after satelite images show the scale of devastation in the city. High-res pic here

Analysts and diplomats agree that 2024 will likely witness another year of conflict, with Ukraine's determination to reclaim lost territories colliding with Putin's insistence on Kyiv's unconditional surrender. Fyodor Lukyanov, head of the Kremlin-linked Council on Foreign and Defense Policy think tank, dismisses the possibility of negotiations in the near future, asserting that there is nothing for Moscow and Kyiv to negotiate about.

While the first year of the invasion saw Ukraine successfully repelling a much larger adversary, cracks are beginning to emerge in Kyiv's resolve. The exhaustion of Ukrainian troops, delays in military aid from the US, and political tensions within Kyiv raise concerns about the sustainability of their resistance.

Bakhmut is viewed by Moscow as a strategic foothold. Satellite images show destroyed school, colleges and residential buildings. High-res pic here

Satellite images vividly depict the extensive devastation in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, where the majority of the conflict has unfolded since the commencement of the war.

Bakhmut, with a population of approximately 70,000 before Russia's invasion, is viewed by Moscow as a strategic foothold in its pursuit of gaining control over the broader industrial Donbas region in the east, which shares a border with Russia.

The images released by Maxar reveal significant damage to schools, university buildings, apartment buildings, and a radio tower in the city.

The Kremlin in December last year officially recognised that a Ukrainian assault had inflicted damage on a warship docked in the occupied Crimean port of Feodosiya, a development labeled as a significant setback for the Russian navy by Ukraine and its Western allies. Ukraine reported that its air force successfully obliterated the Novocherkassk landing ship.

In a light-hearted remark on social media, President Volodymyr Zelensky quipped that the vessel had now become part of the "Russian underwater Black Sea fleet."

Russia in December officially recognised that a Ukrainian assault had inflicted damage on a warship docked in the Crimean port of Feodosiya. High-res pic here

Putin's recent interview with right-wing US talk show host Tucker Carlson revealed Moscow's intentions. While signaling a willingness to negotiate, Putin's terms seem non-negotiable for Kyiv, making any meaningful dialogue elusive. The Russian president's strategic calculations are influenced by the erosion of Western support for Ukraine, the failure of US policy to deliver swift aid, and the rise of far-right sentiments in Europe.

The delay in US military aid due to political disputes and Europe's struggles to provide sufficient weaponry contribute to Ukraine's sense of uncertainty. On the other hand, Russia has weathered Western sanctions, mobilised its economy for war, and silenced internal opposition, exemplified by the sudden death of Alexei Navalny.

As the US election looms, the outcome could further shape the trajectory of the conflict.