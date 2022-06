Severodonetsk has become battleground zero for Russian and Ukrainian forces.

Ukraine said on Monday that its forces have been pushed back from the centre of the eastern city of Severodonetsk, where fighting with Russia has raged for weeks.

"The enemy, with support of artillery, carried out assault operations in the city of Severodonetsk, had partial success, pushed our units away from the city centre," the Ukrainian military said on Facebook.

