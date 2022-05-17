Ukrainian Forces Find Russian Sea Mines Near Odessa Coast After Storms

The mine will be destroyed by Ukrainian specialists.

Ukrainian officials recently confirmed that two Russian sea mines recently washed ashore on the southern coast during stormy weather.

In a Facebook post, the Operational Command South, a formation of the Ukrainian Ground Forces in southern Ukraine, informed that in the sea in the Odessa region, near one of the beaches, Russian mines were found. It said that even though they do not pose a direct threat, the mines still reminded of the dangers of swimming and other uses of Ukrainian coastal waters.

“The situation is under the control of the relevant units of the Ukrainian Navy. The mine will be destroyed by the specialists,” the caption read when translated into English.

Also Read | G7 Attempts To Isolate Moscow Make Global Food Crisis Worse: Russia

Further, the Ukrainian officials informed that the threats of missile strikes and landing remain relevant. They also added that defence forces took countermeasures after Russian troops insidiously scattered sea mines in Ukrainian coastal waters.

In a separate post, the Operational Command South confirmed that in the Odessa region, two naval “enemy” mines were removed and neutralised by specialists of the Navy bomb team.

Meanwhile, it is to mention that Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what Moscow is still calling a “special military operation”. Since then, the total combat losses of Russian troops stand at around 27,700 personnel, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed.

Also Read | UN Warns Of "Catastrophic" Child Malnutrition Due To Ukraine War

Russia, on the other hand, on Monday said that its forces had shot down three Ukrainian fighter jets in the Black Sea and others in the Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions. According to Reuters, Russian and Russian-backed forces are still in control of an area of Ukraine about the size of Greeze along the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea, and in Ukraine's east bordering Russia. But the Russian forces have been driven out of the area around the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv in the northeast in the past two weeks.