File photo

The 501st Marine Battalion, a notorious unit in Ukraine's marine corps, has entered the fight in Russia's Kursk Oblast. The battalion, rebuilt after surrendering twice since 2014, is seeking redemption in the ongoing conflict.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine first began in 2014, when Moscow annexed Crimea, a Ukrainian peninsula.

Russia's actions were motivated by a desire to maintain influence over Ukraine and prevent it from joining Western institutions such as NATO and the EU.

Ukraine, seeking independence and self-determination, has resisted Russian aggression, leading to a protracted and devastating conflict that has resulted in thousands of deaths, millions of displaced people, and significant economic losses.

As of July 31, 2024, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) reported 35,160 civilian casualties in Ukraine since February 2022, including 11,520 fatalities and 23,640 injuries. However, OHCHR notes that the actual numbers are likely higher due to underreporting.

Ukraine's 501st Marine Battalion

The 501st Separate Marine Infantry Battalion is an elite military unit within the Ukrainian Marine Corps, operating under the 36th Marine Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Headquartered in Berdyansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, this battalion plays a vital role in Ukraine's defence capabilities.

Initial Surrender

The 501st Marine Battalion's troubles began during Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014. The battalion was stationed as part of the Ukrainian garrison when Russian forces invaded. As Ukrainian troops retreated, only 64 of the 501st's members managed to escape Crimea. The remaining personnel, likely hundreds, chose to remain in Crimea, effectively siding with Russian occupiers.

Second Surrender

In the early stages of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the 501st Marine Battalion was deployed to Mariupol, a strategic Black Sea port, where they joined a larger garrison. Russian forces brutally besieged them - subjected them to relentless bombardment and cut off essential supplies.

Although the main garrison of over 2,000 troops fought on until May 2022, the 501st Marine Battalion's leaders ordered an unauthorised surrender in April, abandoning their positions and handing over around 270 marines to Russian captivity. Kyiv authorities later investigated this surrender, targeting the battalion's leadership.

Rebuilding And Redeployment

After the loss of its previous personnel and the controversy surrounding its earlier surrenders, the Battalion was reconstituted with new officers and fresh recruits. The battalion rejoined the fight in 2023, initially operating in southern Ukraine's Kherson Oblast before moving to Kharkiv Oblast. Here, it played a role in defending the town of Vovchansk from ongoing Russian incursions.

Currently, the 501st Marine Battalion made a high-profile move by joining the invasion of Russia's Kursk Oblast. The battalion announced its presence through a video showing marines tearing down a Russian flag in a settlement within Kursk.