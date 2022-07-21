Ukraine War Must End To Prevent Nuclear 'Abyss': Belarus President

We must end this mess, operation and war in Ukraine, Alexander Lukashenko said.

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said Thursday that the West, Ukraine and Russia must all agree to halt the conflict in Ukraine to avoid the "abyss of nuclear war".

"We must stop, reach an agreement, end this mess, operation and war in Ukraine," Lukashenko told AFP in an exclusive interview.

"Let's stop and then we will figure out how to go on living... There's no need to go further. Further lies the abyss of nuclear war. There's no need to go there."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)