Ukraine Live Updates: Kyiv Says Russia Launched 75 Missiles; Strikes Leave People Dead, Wounded

Kyiv says Russia launched 75 missiles on Ukraine Monday morning.

Ukraine's presidency said on Monday there were strikes on "many" cities in Ukraine, a day after Moscow blamed Kyiv for an explosion on a bridge connecting Crimea to Russia.

"Ukraine is under missile attack. There is information about strikes in many cities of our country," Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office, said on social media, calling on the population to "stay in shelters". Kyiv says Russia launched 75 missiles on Ukraine Monday morning.

The explosions hit Kyiv around 8:15 am local time (0515 GMT), and an AFP journalist in the city saw numerous ambulances appearing to head towards the scene of the blasts. Kyiv heard at least five blasts on Monday morning.

Here are the Live Updates on the developing situation in Ukraine:

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Oct 10, 2022 14:15 (IST) Videos Of Blasts In Ukraine Capital Capture Panic, Mayhem

As explosions hit Ukraine's capital Kyiv today, videos capturing the massive destruction in the city started doing the rounds on social media. The visuals, shared by journalists, showed smoke billowing out of destroyed buildings and huge craters caused by missiles. Read here.

Oct 10, 2022 14:12 (IST) "Russia Trying To Wipe Us Off The Face Of Earth": Zelensky On Strikes

"They are trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the earth...destroy our people who are sleeping at home in (the city of) Zaporizhzhia. Kill people who go to work in Dnipro and Kyiv," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said today. "They are trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the earth...destroy our people who are sleeping at home in (the city of) Zaporizhzhia. Kill people who go to work in Dnipro and Kyiv," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said today. Read here.