Will Defend Ourself In Any Way, Says Ukraine's President Aide

Russia-Ukraine War: War negotiator Mykhaylo Podolyak suggests direct strikes Russian targets. (File)

A senior Ukrainian presidential aide said Thursday that Kyiv has the "right" to strike Russian military targets, suggesting direct attacks on facilities within Russian territory.

"Ukraine will defend itself in any way, including strikes on the warehouses and bases of the killer Russia. The world recognises this right," presidential aide and conflict negotiator Mykhaylo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)