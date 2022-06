Severodonetsk has been one of the main battlegrounds for Russian and Ukrainian forces.

The position of Ukrainian forces fighting in the eastern city of Severodonetsk has "worsened a little", the regional governor said on Monday.

"Our defenders managed to undertake a counter-attack for a certain time; they liberated almost half of the city. But now the situation has worsened a little for us again," Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Gaidai told national television.

