The Netherlands Announces To Reopen Embassy In Kyiv

Russia-Ukraine War: Dutch Foreign Affairs Ministry said that small number of staff will return to Kyiv

The Netherlands will reopen its embassy in Kyiv on Friday, more than two months after it was closed just before Russia invaded Ukraine.

Dutch embassy staff were pulled out of the Ukrainian capital on 20 February, four days before Russia crossed its neighbour's border.

Since April 16, the embassy has been operating out of the western Ukrainian city of Lviv.

"A small number of embassy staff will return to the capital," the Dutch foreign affairs ministry said in a statement.

"We have a close working relationship with Ukraine and we support them diplomatically, humanitarily and militarily," Foreign Affairs Minister Wopke Hoekstra added.

"It is important that we can support this with an embassy on the ground in Kyiv," he said in the statement.

Although the Dutch embassy will reopen, its consular section will remain closed for the time being, the statement added.

