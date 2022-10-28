Shot Down Over 300 Iranian-Made Drones So Far, Says Ukraine

Iran has denied Ukrainian and Western accusations. (File)

Ukraine has shot down more than 300 Iranian Shahed-136 'kamikaze' drones so far, air force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat told a briefing on Friday.

The drones have become a key weapon in Russia's arsenal during its war in Ukraine and have often been used in the past month to target crucial energy infrastructure.

Iran has denied Ukrainian and Western accusations that it is supplying drones to Russia.

