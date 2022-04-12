Russian State TV Host Says Time To Help Trump Become US President: Report

Trump said last month that Putin "is a changed man" since the two leaders worked together.

The political experts on Russian state television have called for a regime change in the United States amid Democratic President Joe Biden's support for Ukraine. The issue was taken up during a discussion on a programme hosted by Evgeny Popov last week.

According to The Daily Beast, Popov declared that time has come "again to help our partner Trump to become President".

Political scientist Malek Dudakov, who was also present in the programme, suggested that Donald Trump should be invited to Mariupol once Russia wins the city, the report further said.

Dudakov further said that Russia's interference in 2024 US elections is still in its early stages, and that more will be achieved after the war is over. “When things thaw out and the presidential race for 2024 is firmly on the agenda, there'll be moments we can use,” he added, reported The Beast.

Dmitry Drobnitsky, another political scientist who specialises in the US, pitched for Tulsi Gabbard. “Maybe Trump will take her as vice president?” The Beast report said.

Trump has so far not criticised Putin for attacking Ukraine. In an interview to Washington Examiner last month, he said the Russian leader was “only trying to negotiate” when he sent troops to Ukrainian border and that he was surprised that Russia actually invaded its neighbour.

The Republican leader had said that Putin “is a changed man” since the two leaders worked together. The former US President said he thought Putin is looking for a good deal.

Trump faced criticism over his relationship with the Russian President when he occupied the US top office. Since the Ukraine war began, he has also been in the line of fire for not denouncing the action.

Current President Joe Biden has severely criticised Putin's decision to invade Ukraine and even slapped economic sanctions on Russia.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, and in the last 47 days, several cities have been destroyed and millions left homeless.