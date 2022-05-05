'They Come To An Agreement, Then...': Russian Negotiator Slams Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian lawmaker Leonid Slutsky said negotiations with Kyiv were difficult.

A Russian lawmaker taking part in talks with Ukraine said negotiations were difficult and accused representatives from Kyiv of "rolling back" on existing agreements, TASS news agency reported on Thursday. TASS is a major Russian state-owned news agency.

"I am one of the four negotiators from the Russian side, however, it is difficult to negotiate. Ukrainian counterparts come to an agreement, and then roll back", TASS cited negotiator Leonid Slutsky as saying.

