Russia Carries Out Fresh Strikes On Ukraine, Day After Firing 84 Missiles

Russia's army "continued to deliver mass strikes with high-precision, long-rage... weapons against military command facilities and the energy system of Ukraine," the ministry said.

Mass retaliatory Russian strikes across Ukraine today killed 14 people yesterday. (Representational)

Russia's defence ministry said Tuesday its forces had renewed strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities, a day after Moscow carried out a mass nationwide bombardment on the pro-Western country.

Russia's army "continued to deliver mass strikes with high-precision, long-rage... weapons against military command facilities and the energy system of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement adding that "all assigned targets were hit".

