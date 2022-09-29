Vladimir Putin Slams Nord Stream Gas Leaks As 'International Terrorism'

Russian president was speaking to Turkish President over phone. (File)

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday in a call that leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines linking Russia to Europe were "international terrorism".

Russia's president gave his "assessment of the unprecedented sabotage, in fact, of the act of international terrorism, against the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines," accirding to a readout of a call from the Kremlin.

