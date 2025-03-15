'No Plans To Send Italian Soldiers To Ukraine': Giorgia Meloni

Italy does not envision sending soldiers to Ukraine, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Saturday, following a virtual summit hosted by Britain to drum up support to protect any eventual ceasefire.

"The Prime Minister confirmed that Italy intends to continue working with European and Western partners and with the United States to define credible and effective security guarantees, reiterating that national participation in a possible military force on the ground is not envisaged," the government said in a statement Saturday.

