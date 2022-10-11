New Russian Strikes Hit Key Energy Sites In Western Ukraine: Report

Mass retaliatory Russian strikes across Ukraine today killed 14 people yesterday. (Representational)

The Lviv region in western Ukraine was hit by strikes that targeted the region's energy facilities, local officials said Tuesday, a day after Russia carried out a mass retaliatory attack on Ukraine.

"As of this moment, there have been three explosions at two energy facilities in the Lviv region," governor Maxim Kozitsky said on Telegram with Lviv mayor Andriy Sadovyi saying part of the region's main city, also called Lviv, was without electricity.

