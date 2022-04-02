Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Ukraine Choppers Enter Russian Airspace, Strike Fuel Depot

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine carried out a strike on fuel storage facility in Russia.

Ukrainian helicopters carried out a strike on a fuel storage facility in Russia's western town of Belgorod, some 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the border, according to the local governor.

Peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials resume via video, but Moscow warned that the helicopter attack will hamper negotiations. Moscow said in peace talks earlier this week it would scale back attacks on the capital Kyiv and the northern city of Chernigiv.

The air strike was "carried out by two Ukrainian army helicopters, which entered Russian territory at a low altitude".

The Red Cross says it is "impossible to proceed" with the planned evacuation of civilians from the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol on Friday.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia is preparing "powerful strikes" in the country's east and south, including Mariupol.

Here are the LIVE updates on Russia-Ukraine War:

Apr 02, 2022 07:43 (IST) Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine Silent On Airstrike In Russia, Mariupol Rescue Operation Fails

