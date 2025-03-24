Russia Ukraine War: Key Developments Since Trump's Inauguration

As more talks on a ceasefire in the Ukraine war are planned for Monday, here are the main developments since US President Donald Trump was inaugurated on January 20, 2025.

Washington Pressures Moscow

On January 20, newly inaugurated Trump said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin "should make a deal" with Ukraine.

"I think he's destroying Russia by not making a deal," he said.

Two days later, he threatened Russia with sanctions if it does not make a deal "now".

During his campaign, Trump had promised to end the war in Ukraine "in 24 hours". He then acknowledged that the process could take months.

On January 24, Putin said that he was ready for negotiations with Trump.

Ukraine warns against an accord struck by the United States behind the backs of Kyiv and Europe.

Negotiations On Strategic Minerals

In early February Trump said he wants to negotiate with Ukraine a minerals deal giving the United States access to 50 percent of its natural wealth, in compensation for US economic and military aid already delivered to Kyiv.

Zelensky refused on February 15 to sign the first US proposal, saying it does not give Ukraine security guarantees.

Russia-US Rapprochement

On February 12 Trump said he and Putin have agreed to start "immediate" talks on ending the Ukraine conflict, following a phone call.

Washington said Ukraine's ambition to join NATO and to return to its pre-2014 borders, before the Russian annexation of Crimea, is unrealistic.

Zelensky urges his European allies to avoid accepting an accord struck by the US behind the backs of Kyiv and Europe.

US and Russian foreign ministers hold talks in Riyadh on February 18, the first at that level since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Trump-Zelensky Row

On February 19-20, Trump lashed out at Zelensky, going as far as calling him a "dictator".

He blames Ukraine for the war, siding with Kremlin rhetoric.

On February 28 Zelensky travels to Washington with a view to finalising a minerals deal.

But in a spectacular public clash with Zelensky at the White House in front of television cameras from around the world, Trump accuses him of having "disrespected" the United States, said he is "gambling with World War III" and that if he doesn't make peace with Russia "we're out...".

US Suspends Military Aid

On March 3, Trump suspends military aid to Ukraine and the sharing of intelligence with Russia on Ukrainian positions.

Zelensky makes conciliatory gestures to Trump.

The 27-nation EU on March 6 approves a plan aimed at mobilising up to 800 billion euros ($870 million) over four years to boost security on the continent and help Ukraine.

Ukraine Accepts US Truce Plan

On March 11, Ukraine, whose army is struggling on the frontline, and the United States agreed on a plan for a 30-day ceasefire with Russia.

Washington immediately agrees to lift restrictions on military aid and intelligence sharing.

The two sides also agree to reach an agreement as soon as possible on Ukrainian minerals.

Russian forces retake at an unprecedented speed territory which had been occupied by Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region.

Putin Sets Terms

In a March 18 telephone call, Trump and Putin agree on a 30-day pause on Russian strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities, "immediate" negotiations on an end to the war, and an exchange of prisoners, but not a ceasefire.

Putin insists that the West stop re-arming Ukraine, according to the Kremlin, and on an end to economic aid for Kyiv.

As both sides trade attacks, US-led talks with Russia are planned on Monday, March 24 in Saudi Arabia, after a meeting on Sunday between US and Ukrainian officials.

The Kremlin warned of "difficult negotiations" and a long journey to peace.

