How A War Surgeon Is Helping Doctors In Ukraine Remotely

Russia-Ukraine war: The war in Ukraine has been going on since February 24.

The war in Ukraine has posed challenges for the healthcare professionals and doctors, who are finding it hard to treat injured patients. Part of the problem lies in accessing the areas, which are being pounded by Russian forces.

But there are some medical professionals, who are doing their bit to provide help to the war-torn country.

Among them is Dr David Nott, a trauma surgeon. He has not only visited Ukraine, but is also helping train the doctors remotely from London about how to treat war wounds.

On Thursday, he helped a doctor in Ukraine perform surgery on a man a man who'd been caught by a blast in the war-ravaged country, the BBC reported. The Ukrainian doctor, identified as Oleksandr, clicked a photograph of the leg of the patient who had received shrapnel wounds and sent it to Dr Nott. He confirmed that a surgery was necessary.

"I was quite nervous and it was slowly, step-by-step surgery, but it went well thanks to David Nott," he told the BBC.

Dr Nott has previously worked in the conflict zones, like Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria. He said the attacks being carried out by Russia are causing “dreadful” injuries.

The Russian military is using a range of weapons, including the thermobaric (or vacuum) bombs. They cause barotrauma - physical injury caused by changes in pressure during an explosion. The “blast wind” generated by these weapons can cause bleeding inside brain and lungs, and even burst the ear drums or perforate the bowels.

Russian forces have regrouped to try to capture more territory in the southeastern Donbas region. A major Ukrainian city Mariupol is on the brink of collapse due to the heavy shelling by the Russians.

On Sunday, Russian forces again attempted to storm the Azovstal steel plant, the main remaining Ukrainian stronghold in Mariupol, Ukrainian officials said, adding that more than 1,000 civilians are also sheltering there.

Russia's defence ministry said its high-precision missiles struck nine Ukrainian military targets, including four arms depots in the Kharkiv region, where artillery was stored.