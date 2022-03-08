Top Russian General Killed Near Kharkiv, Says Ukraine: 5 Latest Facts

Ukraine says its forces have killed more than 11,000 Russian troops. Russia has confirmed about 500 losses. Neither side has disclosed Ukrainian casualties yet.

Ukraine's military intelligence said on Tuesday that Ukrainian forces have killed a Russian general near the besieged city of Kharkiv, the second Russian senior commander to die in the invasion. Major General Vitaly Gerasimov, first deputy commander of Russia's 41st army, was killed on Monday, the Chief Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine's defence ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine has accused Russia of hampering the evacuation of civilians from war-hit zones. President Volodymyr Zelensky claims Russia are using tanks, rocket launchers and mines to stop innocent people.

Russia has stepped up its attack on prominent Ukrainian cities. The cities which are currently under fire are - Kharkiv in the east, Sumy in the northeast, Gostomel near capital Kyiv, Mykolayiv in the southwest.