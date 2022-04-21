'Don't Worry, We Are...': Russia On British Fighters Captured In Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia's invasion of Ukraine has entered day 57.

Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that British fighters who had been captured in Ukraine were being fed, watered and given necessary help.

"Don't worry, the Russian side is taking care of them. They are fed, watered, and given the necessary assistance. Just like other foreigners who have surrendered or been detained", Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Two British fighters captured in Ukraine by Russian forces appeared on Russian state TV on Monday and asked to be exchanged for a Ukrainian ally of President Vladimir Putin who is being held by the Ukrainian authorities. It was unclear how freely the two men - Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin - were able to talk.