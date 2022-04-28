Russia-Ukraine War Could Last 10 Years: UK Foreign Secretary

Lizz Truss was speaking at an event right after several civilian funerals in Ukraine

United Kingdom's foreign secretary Liz Truss has said that the Russia-Ukraine war could last as long as 10 years. Speaking at a foreign policy event dinner on Wednesday, she warned the West, that if Russian President Vladimir Putin succeeds "there will be untold further misery across Europe and terrible consequences across the globe". Ms Truss indicated that the war in Ukraine could be a long drawn out affair and that Europe "must be prepared for the long haul".

Government officials in the UK are worried that Putin will launch attacks on the countries of Georgia and Moldova if he is allowed to keep Ukrainian territory. Liz truss in her speech called Putin a "desperate rogue operator" whose aggression should be met with resistance. She added that Great Britain and its allies should "keep going further and faster to push Russia out of the whole of Ukraine".

Lizz Truss was speaking at an event right after several civilian funerals in Ukraine, including one for a three-month-old girl. Ms Truss argued that the Ukraine crisis must be used as a catalyst to completely overhaul the way the West looks and approaches international security. For the UK, this involves building strategic alliances around the world and to use economic power to deter aggressors, she said, adding that the G7 countries, who account for more than 50 per cent of global net wealth must act as an “economic NATO” and defend collective prosperity.

The EU has imposed a wide array of sanctions on Russia, but still continues to be reliant on Russia for energy purposes.