Chernobyl Nuclear Plant Damaged, Loses Power Again: 7 Points

"The line that supplies the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant and the town of Slavutych was damaged by the occupying forces," Ukrenergo said on its Facebook page.

The grid operator did not say if all external power supply to the plant had been lost as a result of the damage, but demanded access to the area to carry out repairs. Ukrenergo did not produce evidence of the damage or the actions of the Russian forces.

Power had previously been cut to the Chernobyl power plant, the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster, on March 9, but the UN's atomic watchdog said there was "no critical impact on safety".

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had, at the time, called for Russia to urgently observe a temporary ceasefire in order to allow repairs on a power line to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, saying radiation could be leaked if an electricity outage continues.

Power was restored to the nuclear plant yesterday, as Ukraine's Energy Minister commented that their energy engineers, "by risking their own health and lives, were able to avert the risk of a possible nuclear catastrophe that threatened the whole of Europe."

Russian forces seized the defunct plant, the site of a 1986 disaster that killed hundreds and spread radioactive contamination west across Europe, soon after they invaded Ukraine on February 24.