Ukraine Investigating 10 Russian Troops Over Bucha Killings

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia denied responsibility for civilian deaths in Bucha.

Ukrainian prosecutors said Thursday they were investigating 10 Russian soldiers suspected of committing war crimes in Bucha, where bodies in civilian clothes were found dead after Moscow's troops retreated.

"Ten servicemen of the 64th motorised infantry brigade of the Russian armed forces, part of the 35th army, are suspected of cruel treatment of civilians and other violations of laws and customs of war," the Ukrainian prosecutor general's office said in a statement.

