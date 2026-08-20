2 Killed In Kyiv As Russia Launches Fresh Missile Strike

Russian strikes pounded the Ukrainian capital early Thursday, local officials and the military reported, leaving at least two people dead and six others injured.

Both Russia and Ukraine have ramped up attacks in recent months, with Moscow increasing its long-range strikes on towns and cities across Ukraine.

A massive overnight missile attack on Kyiv struck residential areas and warehouses, leaving people wounded or dead, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram Thursday.

"The upper floors of a nine-storey residential block have collapsed and a fire has broken out," he said.

"At another address, people are trapped inside a residential block."

He earlier said there were reports of people being trapped inside a shelter.

Kyiv city officials updated the toll on Telegram, stating "six people are known to have been injured. Sadly, two women were killed in the enemy attack."

Ukraine's Air Force also warned of Russian "Kalibr" missiles in the vicinity of the village of Kagarlyk within the Kyiv region, heading towards the capital.

While Kyiv has faced near-nightly attacks, Ukraine has also escalated its retaliatory strikes on Russia in recent months, partly to pressure Moscow to the negotiating table after nearly four and a half years of war.

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