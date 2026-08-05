1 Killed, Dozens Injured In Russian Missile Strikes On Ukraine's Kyiv

Russian strikes on Ukraine's capital killed a woman and wounded at least a dozen others, Kyiv authorities said Wednesday, after the country's air force warned of incoming ballistic missiles.

Ukraine has in recent months urged its allies for more supplies of US-made Patriot missile interceptors to protect its airspace against Russian ballistic attacks.

AFP journalists heard explosions in the city shortly after midnight(2100 GMT Tuesday), and Kyiv's military administration said the missile and drone barrage damaged residential buildings and several warehouses.

It reported one woman killed and at least 12 other people wounded in the attacks.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a post on Telegram that least three people had been hospitalised, with one in serious condition.

Russian attacks on Kyiv and its suburbs on Saturday killed 10 people and wounded more than 30 while Ukrainian drones sank a huge Russian container ship in the Black Sea.

Both sides have increased their long-range attacks on the other in recent weeks, with Russia more than doubling its use of missiles in July, according to an AFP analysis.

Drone strikes from both sides have also become a regular occurrence, with Ukraine intensifying its attacks on civilian infrastructure, including oil and gas facilities and logistics.

Five people were killed and 10 others wounded in the Moscow region on Tuesday morning in strikes that targeted depots of the Russian e-commerce giant Wildberries.

Ukraine, meanwhile, expressed outrage over a video showing a man chased by a drone in Kherson city, calling it a deliberate "hunt" and "safari" targeting civilians.

UN human rights monitors have voiced concern about rising numbers of civilian casualties, which have reached their highest level since Russia's invasion in February 2022.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has said a lack of ballistic missile interceptors "only encourages Russia to launch such attacks that take human lives".

He met his US counterpart Donald Trump last Tuesday, partly to lobby Washington for licences to produce Patriots domestically.

Russia said Saturday's attack struck "military-industrial complex industries and logistics centres". One of the buildings damaged in Kyiv was Lithuania's embassy. Another was a five-storey residential building.

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